Business

Dressbarn says it will close all 650 of its stores

Chief financial officer Steven Taylor said Dressbarn has

Chief financial officer Steven Taylor said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability." Photo Credit: Getty Images/J. Michael Jones

By The Associated Press
Print

Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores. According to its website, the retailer has 16 locations on Long Island.

The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."

Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.

After the news was announced Monday afternoon, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6 percent to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50 percent so far this year.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

