At unique jobs fair, opportunities for the driven (and the driving)

A staffing agency hosted a drive-thru job fair Saturday in Farmingdale.

Express Employment Professionals, which has local franchise offices in Farmingdale, Hauppauge and Roslyn, collected work history information and areas of interest from passing motorists.

Since the pandemic began, entry-level jobs, especially those involving manual labor, have been the hardest for local employers to fill, said Jim Morris, owner of the Express Farmingdale office.

Long Island’s unemployment rate in August — the most recent month the rate was available — was 10.5%. Though that's the lowest rate the region has reported since the pandemic began, it remains stubbornly high: During August 2019, the Island’s jobless rate stood at 3.9%.