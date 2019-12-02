TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Business

South Oaks Hospital opens drug use disorder program for youths

The outpatient program, which launched in November, can

The outpatient program, which launched in November, can handle 75 patients.  Credit: Google Maps

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

South Oaks Hospital in Amityville has launched an outpatient child and adolescent substance use disorder program.

Northwell Health, which operates the hospital, said Monday services include preventive strategies, medication management and group, family or individual therapy.

The program, which launched in November, can handle 75 patients. Northwell said the long-term goal is to expand the patient cap to 300.

The South Oaks program was launched because of community needs and requests from area school districts, said Brian Pritchard, associate executive director at South Oaks.

“We’ve heard so much from schools and parents who couldn’t find care for someone,” Pritchard said. “We’ve had families tell us some heart-wrenching stories where parents were worried that their kid wasn’t going to make it. It was that hard to get care.”

He said a parent or guardian can call the South Oaks outpatient program, 631-608-5028, for more information.

 “We can evaluate people here and then provide the right treatment option,” he said.

Pritchard said a parent or guardian must accompany a patient.

He said a family therapist and two social workers will be dedicated full-time to the program, while other South Oaks staff, including a dietitian, registered nurses, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a psychiatrist will support it as well.

Pritchard said the program helps round out the hospital’s substance use and mental health care.

“If there is a mental health disorder, and often with substance use there is, we have a psych presence already,” he said. “So we can handle all of it.”

South Oaks’ other treatment options include full detoxification and inpatient rehabilitation.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search