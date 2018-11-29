TODAY'S PAPER
Dunkin' Donuts says DD Perks accounts may have been hacked

Dunkin' Donuts is informing members of its DD

Dunkin' Donuts is informing members of its DD Perks loyalty program that their accounts may have been hacked.   Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Dunkin' Donuts is warning customers that information tied to their DD Perks accounts may have been stolen as part of a hack. 

The company posted the notification on the bottom of its DD Perks web page. DD Perks is Dunkin's rewards program for frequent customers.

The popular coffee and doughnuts chain said private information, such as customer names, DD Perks account numbers and email addresses may have been stolen.

Dunkin' said it was made aware of the possible breach on Oct. 31.

"We learned from one of our security vendors that a third-party may have attempted to log in to your DD Perks account," the company said in the notification. The third-parties likely obtained usernames and passwords from security breaches of other companies, and then used the information to try to break in to various online accounts across the internet, Dunkin' said.

"Our security vendor was successful in stopping most of these attempts, but it is possible that these third-parties may have succeeded in logging in to your DD Perks account if you used your DD Perks username and password for accounts unrelated to Dunkin’," it said.

The company said it had "forced a password reset that required all of the potentially impacted DD Perks account holders to log out and log back in to their account using a new password."  

The company said it informed law enforcement and launched an internal investigation, and added that its internal system "did not experience a data security breach."

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

