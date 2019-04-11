TODAY'S PAPER
Applications available for 300 electrician apprenticeship slots

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry will begin taking applications on Monday for 300 electrician apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained by sending a registered letter to Joint Apprentice Committee, P.O. Box 560249, College Point, N.Y. 11365. Letters will be accepted through April 26 or until 2,000 have been received, whichever comes first.

The letters must not be postmarked before Monday, and all of those bearing Monday's postmark will receive an application. Forms must be postmarked no later than July 15.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have lived within 60 miles of Columbus Circle in Manhattan for at least two years, provide proof that they have completed one year of algebra or high school Regents math, and pass physical and aptitude exams. A $25 fee is required of applicants.

For information, call 718-591-2000.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

