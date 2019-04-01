Applicants sought for electrician apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Electrical Industry of Nassau and Suffolk Counties will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 41 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be picked up and completed at the committee's office, 370 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge, 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, excluding legal holidays, through noon on Sept. 18.

The committee has 36 electrician, one residential electrician and four electrical maintenance technician apprenticeships to fill.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have lived on Long Island for at least one year, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass drug and aptitude tests, be able to understand English, have reliable transportation and a driver's license, and participate in an interview.

For more information, call 631-434-3939.