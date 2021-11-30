TODAY'S PAPER
Electricians' union seeks 100 line-worker apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 outside-electrical line worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at NEAT1968.org and must be received by Dec. 1, 2022. There is a $25 processing fee.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a Department of Transportation physical and aptitude and drug tests, have a valid driver's license and a commercial driver's permit or license, pass a background check and be willing to work in New York State, New England, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

More information can be obtained by calling 610-326-2860.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

