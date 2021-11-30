The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 outside-electrical line worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at NEAT1968.org and must be received by Dec. 1, 2022. There is a $25 processing fee.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a Department of Transportation physical and aptitude and drug tests, have a valid driver's license and a commercial driver's permit or license, pass a background check and be willing to work in New York State, New England, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

More information can be obtained by calling 610-326-2860.