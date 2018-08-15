A commercial printer's $8 million expansion plan in Garden City recently won the support of New York State with an allocation of cheap electricity.

Unicorn Graphics, which produces a wide range of printed materials, from calendars and booklets to signs and posters, was awarded electricity from the state Power Authority last week, officials said.

The printer was among seven local recipients of power allocations, including a research and academic center for NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the allocations of low-cost power “incentivize businesses to lay down roots and expand in New York State, creating jobs and bolstering the economy.”

Unicorn was granted 100 kilowatts over seven years for its 30,000-square office and factory at 971 Stewart Ave. in Garden City.

An additional 50 kilowatts will supply the proposed second factory and warehouse, which could be between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet, according to Jason Lee, the company's general manager. A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 and 1,000 homes.

"We are still in the process of selecting a location," Lee said Monday. "Our business is growing, and we need more space." He also said the $8 million expansion involves improvements to the second location and installation of printing equipment.

Unicorn was founded in 1985 and moved to Garden City in 2007 from College Point, Queens.

Lee said the company has already created the three jobs it promised in return for the power allocation. The payroll now totals 33 people.

Among the latest recipients of ReCharge NY power, Unicorn has committed to investing the most.

The largest allocation of discounted electricity – 276 kilowatts – went to Crown I Enterprises Inc. in Bay Shore, which has proposed a $4.5 million expansion. If it goes forward, 20 jobs will be added to a workforce of 85.

Crown produces prepared foods for hospitals, universities and other institutions in the Northeast. It recently won a new contract and needs to purchase chillers, ovens, fryers and refrigeration equipment, according to the records.

“In addition, Crown may seek to expand its current facility to accommodate the increased growth,” authority officials said.

NYU Winthrop was allocated 140 kilowatts. It will create the most jobs among the local power recipients, 180.

The hospital plans to spend $574,000 on building improvements.

Gil C. Quiniones, Power Authority CEO, said the cheap electricity is generated by large state-operated dams along the St. Lawrence River in upstate Massena and north of Niagara Falls, and the production produces no environmentally harmful emissions.

The seven local employers receiving allocations have promised to invest $16 million in their operations and employ 369 people in return for 898 kilowatts.

The other power recipients are B&H Precision Fabricators Inc. in Bohemia, B&R Industries Inc. in Medford, Comco Plastics Inc. in Huntington Station and Plastirun Corp. in Brentwood.