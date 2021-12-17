The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors will begin taking applications Monday for 50 elevator-escalator constructor and modernizer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at neieprecruitment.org beginning Dec. 20 at noon through Dec. 31 on 5 p.m. or until 1,500 have been completed, whichever comes first. Forms must be received by Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must take an aptitude test and pay a $25 testing fee via money order or certified bank check.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a drug test and physical, be able to physically do the work and have reliable transportation.

For information, call 718-707-9450.