Business

Elevator workers' union to recruit 50 for apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors will begin taking applications Monday for 50 elevator-escalator constructor and modernizer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at neieprecruitment.org beginning Dec. 20 at noon through Dec. 31 on 5 p.m. or until 1,500 have been completed, whichever comes first. Forms must be received by Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must take an aptitude test and pay a $25 testing fee via money order or certified bank check.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a drug test and physical, be able to physically do the work and have reliable transportation.

For information, call 718-707-9450.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

