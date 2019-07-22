TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Elevator industry union to hire 75 apprentices

By James T. Madore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 3 of the Elevator Industry union will begin taking applications on Wednesday  for 75 elevator servicer and repairer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 3 office, 35-40 36th St., second floor, in Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays, until Aug. 6 or until 750 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Applications must be returned via certified U.S. postal mail with a postmark no later than Aug. 12. To receive a form, the applicant must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

A $25 testing fee will be charged and must be paid by money order.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States, be physically able to do the work and pass aptitude, math/reading, physical and drug tests.

More information is available by calling 212-689-0789.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

