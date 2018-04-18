Islandia-based Empire Bancorp on Wednesday said its stock has started trading on the OTCQX Best Market, under the ticker symbol EMPK.

The shift to the over-the-counter financial market gives the bank more visibility, said Douglas C. Manditch, the bank's chairman and chief executive officer.

"It's a more established market than where we had been," Manditch said. "We expect that the added visibility will help us gain more institutional and retail investors."

Empire had been trading on a different over-the-counter market.

Empire Bancorp, the bank holding company for Empire National Bank, closed the fourth quarter of 2017 with about $900 million in assets. The bank has branches in Islandia, Shirley, Port Jefferson Station and Mineola. It also has a private banking office in Manhattan.

The bank's shares closed at $14.90 on Monday.