Business

Applications available for state Empire State Development competition

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Long Island developers, businesses and local governments have until Friday at 4 p.m. to apply for a portion of more than $750 million in state tax credits and grants, officials said.

Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency, is accepting applications as part of the ninth Regional Economic Development Councils competition.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will review the local applications and make funding recommendations to Albany. Winners are expected to be announced in December.

The Island has won $639 million for 791 projects since 2011, the fourth most of the state's 10 regions.

More information can be found at on.ny.gov/1oin2kt or by sending an email to nys-longisland@esd.ny.gov

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

