It's time for Long Island companies, developers and nonprofits to prepare to go after their slice of millions of dollars in state business aid.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will hold two free workshops to help them.

Participants will learn about the Consolidated Funding Application process and how to compete for a portion of more than $750 million in grants and state tax credits from state agencies this year.

The application deadline is July 27 at 4 p.m.

The workshops are Wednesday, 1-3:30 p.m. at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Student Center, Room 360, Hempstead; and June 18, 2-4:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center, 400 Circle Rd., Stony Brook.

More information can be found at regionalcouncils.ny.gov/long-island