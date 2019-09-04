TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Award recognizes contributions of disabled workers

Michael Kramer, CEO of the Corporate Source, left,

Michael Kramer, CEO of the Corporate Source, left, with previous award winner James Denson, a paralegal at Nassau Suffolk Law Services. Photo Credit: Danny Frank

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
To recognize the contributions of disabled employees during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October, local philanthropic and nonprofit organizations are calling on Long Island and New York City business owners to nominate employees with disabilities for the third annual NDEAM Champions Award.

The Champions Award, created by The Corporate Source, a Garden City nonprofit that helps prepare and find jobs for workers with disabilities, recognizes the work of exemplary disabled employees. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.

There is no cost to nominate employees.

The winner will receive a $3,000 prize for continued education or professional development courtesy of the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation. A winner will be announced on Oct. 11.

Employers are asked to address why an employee “brings value and has made an important contribution to their workplace.”

Nominations can be submitted online at TheCorporateSource.org.

