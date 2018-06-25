More than 100 employers have signed up to participate in a job fair Tuesday in Albertson for people with disabilities.

The free career fair at the Viscardi Center, 201 I U Willets Rd., will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will offer free seminars for participating employers to help them with the hiring, retaining and advancing of employees with disabilities.

For more information call 516-465-1546 or go to viscardicenter.org for a list of activities. The fair is also open to veterans with disabilities.

The national unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 7 percent in May, compared with 3.8 percent for the general population, according the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.