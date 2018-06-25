TODAY'S PAPER
More than 100 employers to recruit people with disabilities at job fair

Ronald Torres, 27, from Dix Hills, shakes hands with Eric Altschuler from FREE at the recent Job Expo for adults with special needs. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
More than 100 employers have signed up to participate in a job fair Tuesday in Albertson for people with disabilities.

The free career fair at the Viscardi Center, 201 I U Willets Rd., will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will offer free seminars for participating employers to help them with the hiring, retaining and advancing of employees with disabilities.

For more information call 516-465-1546 or go to viscardicenter.org for a list of activities. The fair is also open to veterans with disabilities.

The national unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 7 percent in May, compared with 3.8 percent for the general population, according the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

