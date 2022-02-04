Suffolk County will host several hiring events next week, starting with a job fair Tuesday morning.

For information on upcoming county employment events, including how to register, call the One-Stop Employment Center at 631-853-6600, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The center will hold a job fair on Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sayville Library, located at 88 Greene Ave. in Sayville. The free event requires advanced registration to attend. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3goCOsO.

Employers scheduled to attend include The Bountiful Company, ACLD, AHRC, Arizona Beverages and the Nassau County Police Department, among others.

The following day, Stony Brook Medicine’s Clinical Practice Management Plan will be hosting virtual hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon. A recruiter for the health care provider will be conducting 10-minute interviews. Open positions including front desk receptionists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants. Advanced registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/3GpKTrO.

For Long Islanders interested in pursuing a career in civil service, the county’s employment center will be hosting an in-person educational session on civil service jobs on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The information session will be held at the One-Stop Employment Center, located at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3L88vVl.

On Feb. 15, the South Country Public Library, located at 22 Station Rd. in Bellport, will be hosting another job fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Employers scheduled to attend include Mary Haven Center of Hope, New York Health Care, and the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

To attend the job fair, register at https://bit.ly/3gmHFLc.