Business

Union to recruit 50 metal-refinisher apprentices, starting Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 metal-refinisher apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute, 45-15 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Dec. 28 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend an orientation event, pass a drug test and be able to read, hear and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

