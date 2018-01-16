TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Morning
Overcast 32° Good Morning
Business

Energizer spends $2 billion to add Rayovac brand

Energizer EcoAdvanced batteries are seen at the company's

Energizer EcoAdvanced batteries are seen at the company's headquarters in St. Louis on Feb. 2, 2015. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEW YORK - Energizer will spend $2 billion in cash to acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum, adding the Rayovac brand to its battery and lighting division.

Spectrum Brands said earlier this month that it would seek a buyer for the assets so that it could better focus on other businesses including hardware and home improvement, global auto care and global pet supplies.

Adding Rayovac will broaden the product portfolio held by Energizer Holdings Inc., which is based in St. Louis. Spectrum Batteries generated $866 million in revenue in 2017. Spectrum is based in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The deal announced Tuesday is expected to close this year.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Richard Kessel, seen here on June 28, 2011, Curran IDA nominees include Richard Kessel
A screech owl sits on the hand of See live owls at Quogue refuge
Dishes from chef Peter Mistretta at Perennial, which Former NYC chef opens sleek new eatery on LI
No need to shovel at this $2.925M LI home
The Academy Charter School's middle school in Hempstead, 175-student charter school for grades K-2 OK’d
Southside Hospital's emergency room expansion, seen on Jan. Hospital expansion includes larger ER, more parking
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE