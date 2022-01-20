TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Business

Operating engineers' union recruiting for 25 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 4, officials said.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 1.

Applicants will be required to take a math test and score at least 85% out of 100% to be considered for an apprenticeship.

Applicants must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. They must be physically able to do the work of a stationary engineer, which includes lifting metal objects weighing up to 60 pounds, standing for extended periods of time, working with chemicals and in wet areas.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

