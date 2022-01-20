The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 4, officials said.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 1.

Applicants will be required to take a math test and score at least 85% out of 100% to be considered for an apprenticeship.

Applicants must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States and have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. They must be physically able to do the work of a stationary engineer, which includes lifting metal objects weighing up to 60 pounds, standing for extended periods of time, working with chemicals and in wet areas.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.