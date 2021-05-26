TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Operating engineers' union to recruit for five apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Local 15 of the Operating Engineers union will recruit for five heavy-equipment operating engineer apprenticeships from Monday through June 11.

During that time, applicants should complete a form at local15recruitment.org between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Fifty people who have filled out the form will be selected randomly to receive an application during a lottery on June 15 at the union's training center in South Ozone Park, Queens.

The application must be submitted by June 29.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have a valid driver's license, be legally able to work in the United States, and pass drug and aptitude tests.

For more information, call 718-835-0400.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
People waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots
Incentives used as positive reinforcement to encourage vaccinations
The Carlls River Botanical Garden in Geiger Park,
LIers close to fully enjoying region's first new park in more than a decade
Hofstra University renamed its business school building to
Hofstra names business school building for venture capitalist
James Bodian, 16, created and assembled 300 "sanitation
Oyster Bay teen donates hundreds of sanitation kits to LI homeless
Republican James Mazzarella and Democrat Kate Browning faced
Mazzarella declares victory over Browning in special election for Suffolk Legislature
Didn’t find what you were looking for?