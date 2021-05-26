The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Local 15 of the Operating Engineers union will recruit for five heavy-equipment operating engineer apprenticeships from Monday through June 11.

During that time, applicants should complete a form at local15recruitment.org between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Fifty people who have filled out the form will be selected randomly to receive an application during a lottery on June 15 at the union's training center in South Ozone Park, Queens.

The application must be submitted by June 29.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have a valid driver's license, be legally able to work in the United States, and pass drug and aptitude tests.

For more information, call 718-835-0400.