Tuesday is the deadline for consumers affected by the Equifax data breach to opt out of the federal settlement and reserve their right to sue the financial services company, state officials said Monday.

Consumers must send by Tuesday a letter of exclusion to the Equifax Data Breach Class Action Settlement Administrator, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91318, Seattle, Washington, 98111-9418. The letter must include the name of the proceeding (i.e. Equifax Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Case No. 1:17-md-2800-TWT), the consumer’s full name, address, signature and request to be excluded from the settlement negotiated by the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumer wishing to opt into the settlement have until Jan. 22 to express their preference for a cash payment or free credit monitoring for 10 years.

Consumers who do nothing will forfeit their right to sue Equifax or benefit from the federal settlement.

The data breach occurred from mid-May to mid-July 2017 and was publicly disclosed by Equifax in September 2017. More than 8 million New Yorkers were impacted.

More information is available at on.ny.gov/2rPmjjs or by calling the state Division of Consumer Protection at 800-697-1220 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.