TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Business

Act now to if Equifax data breach affected your accounts 

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Tuesday is the deadline for consumers affected by the Equifax data breach to opt out of the federal settlement and reserve their right to sue the financial services company, state officials said Monday.

Consumers must send by Tuesday a letter of exclusion to the Equifax Data Breach Class Action Settlement Administrator, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91318, Seattle, Washington, 98111-9418. The letter must include the name of the proceeding (i.e. Equifax Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Case No. 1:17-md-2800-TWT), the consumer’s full name, address, signature and request to be excluded from the settlement negotiated by the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumer wishing to opt into the settlement have until Jan. 22 to express their preference for a cash payment or free credit monitoring for 10 years.

Consumers who do nothing will forfeit their right to sue Equifax or benefit from the federal settlement.

The data breach occurred from mid-May to mid-July 2017 and was publicly disclosed by Equifax in September 2017. More than 8 million New Yorkers were impacted.

More information is available at on.ny.gov/2rPmjjs or by calling the state Division of Consumer Protection at 800-697-1220 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search