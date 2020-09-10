TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
Business

Equinor sells 50% stake in Jones Beach wind farm project to BP

Equinor, the Norwegian energy conglomerate that has a

Equinor, the Norwegian energy conglomerate that has a contract to build a wind farm off Jones Beach, has sold a 50% stake in the project to BP. Credit: Newsday/Mark Harrington

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Equinor, the Norwegian energy conglomerate that has a contract with New York State to build and operate a wind farm off Long Island, on Thursday said it sold a 50% stake in the project to BP, the energy giant formerly known as British Petroleum.

Equinor said the transaction also includes the sale of a 50% stake in another project, Beacon Wind in Massachusetts, to BP, for a total price of  $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close early next year. 

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, said it will remain the operator of both projects through development, construction and operation phases. The deal marks BP's entry into offshore wind. 

 Equinor last year was awarded a contract with New York State to build Empire Wind,  an 816-megawatt project 15 to 30 miles off Jones Beach to feed into the New York electric grid in Brooklyn by 2024. Equinor won the federal lease for 80,000 acres of federal waters in an area known as the New York Bight in 2017. The wind farm will involve from 60 to 80 turbines over 600 feet high that will be visible from shore.

Equinor said it eventually  expects to be able to install some 2 gigawatts of power in those waters. 

The move isn’t BP’s first foray into renewable energy, or the Long Island power scene. In 2011, BP Solar was a partner in a project to install 164,312 BP-made solar panels at Brookhaven National Laboratory, one of the largest solar installations of its kind at the time. BP subsequently exited the solar-panel making business and sold its interest in the 32-megawatt project to partner MetLife. The solar farm continues to produce power.

Equinor wouldn’t be the first wind giant to partner on a U.S. project. Danish wind-energy giant Orsted is partnering with New England energy giant Eversource for its wind-energy projects in the Northeast, including two planned Long Island projects — the South Fork Wind Farm for LIPA and Sunrise Wind for New York State, and its Block Island Wind Farm, the first off-shore farm in the U.S.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

More news

Passengers waiting on the platform at the Long NY to fine riders $50 for refusing to wear masks on trains and buses
Bethpage Federal Credit Union will sponsor the ride-share Suffolk reviving ride-share program with new vendor
Farmingdale and Massapequa high school football teams in Massapequa schools sue in effort to resume fall sports in Nassau
The National Weather Service has issued a flash Heavy showers cause flooding, cancel school in Long Beach
Adeline Cook was a self-made woman and the Adeline Cook: Former English teacher lived lovingly
New Yorkers may now apply online for absentee NY gets 221,000 online applications for absentee ballots
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search