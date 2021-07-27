Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that his administration will relax documentation standards for rent relief applications, after elected officials, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), chided the state for sitting on $2.4 billion in federal aid.

Anthony Farmer, a spokesman for the agency distributing the money — the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance — did not directly respond when asked how documentation standards will be relaxed. Cuomo said in a news release Monday that the new process will take effect Tuesday.

OTDA began accepting applications June 1 and has since distributed less than $817,000, according to Farmer. The state gives aid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants. To qualify, renters must earn no more than 80% of their area's median income — $94,900 for a family of four on Long Island — and must have suffered financially because of COVID-19. The program can cover up to one year of unpaid rent and utility bills, and three months of prospective rent.

"The COVID pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on New Yorkers all across the State, and they need rental assistance now," Cuomo said in a statement. "To streamline this process, I've directed OTDA to work with their vendor to disburse payments as quickly and efficiently as possible."

A vendor working on the rent relief effort now has more than 1,000 staff focused on it and will add accounting experts, Cuomo said. He noted that OTDA will also bring on at least 350 volunteers from other agencies. Farmer did not directly respond when asked how many workers were initially assigned to the program.

The shift comes a day after Schumer warned that the federal government could claw back pandemic relief funds that New York does not spend by the end of September.

Lawmakers in Albany have also taken issue with the program's pace.

OTDA made a $117,000 disbursement to "test" the system last week, and after that went smoothly, "payments are now expected to be provided daily," Farmer said.

OTDA received more than 160,000 applications, according to Farmer. Less than 630 from Nassau County and more than 230 from Suffolk County as of June 29, according to an OTDA report. More than 84% of the applications are from New York City.

The state's eviction moratorium is slated to expire at the end of August. Under state law, the court system and sheriffs will pause housing cases and evictions for tenants until their rent relief applications are processed.

When tenants miss rent payments, they are entitled to protections in housing court and cannot be evicted for at least 66 days, according to a timeline from Nassau Suffolk Law Services, a nonprofit that represents those in need for free.

Warren M. Berger, a lawyer who represents landlords and tenants, said housing courts and sheriffs have a backlog to work through, so many cases will not be resolved for "months."

Berger and Vivian Storm, a spokeswoman for Nassau Suffolk Law Services, said the online rent relief application system should allow users to save applications while they are in progress, since it can take hours to gather and upload the appropriate material. Currently, users have to start over if they cannot finish the application in one sitting.

"If I was two-and-a-half hours into an [Emergency Rental Assistance Program] application with a client, that would mean that all of that work is lost, and that the client has to take time off of work, find child care for their kids and come back to my office another day," Storm said. "That in and of itself is a huge barrier."

The Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, a consortium of nonprofit groups, has published a list of organizations that can help with applications, available at https://bit.ly/3f0CiAX.