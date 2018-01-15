Melville-based erwin Inc. has bought an Italian company, the software maker’s third acquistion since being spun off from CA Inc. in March 2016, officials said.

Financial terms of erwin’s deal for Rome-based A&P Consulting, which closed last week, were not disclosed.

Adam Famularo, erwin chief executive, said the company has been integrating its acquisitions to enter new markets and create a comprehensive “data governance” software platform for its more than 3,000 corporate customers.

Famularo, a former executive at Verizon and CA, a Manhattan software company formerly based in Islandia, said the data-modeling platform lets companies track interactions with customers, chronicle software architecture, and harvest and ensure uniformity of data.

North America accounts for 60 percent of erwin’s sales, he said. Financial services, healthcare and information services are the company’s biggest markets.

erwin’s previous acquisitions were two companies based in the United Kingdom, Corso Ltd. in September 2016 and Casewise Ltd. in December 2016.

erwin is owned by Parallax Capital Partners LLC., a Laguna Hills, California, private equity firm focused on software companies.

erwin moved from Tampa, Florida, to Melville in 2016, shortly after it was acquired by Parallax. It has almost 200 employees worldwide, including about 20 in Melville.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CA acquired erwin in 1999 as part of a $3.5 billion deal for Platinum Technology.