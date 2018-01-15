TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Business

erwin Inc.’s purchase of Italian firm is its third acquisition

Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin Inc., at the

Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin Inc., at the company's Melville offices. Photo Credit: erwin Inc.

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Melville-based erwin Inc. has bought an Italian company, the software maker’s third acquistion since being spun off from CA Inc. in March 2016, officials said.

Financial terms of erwin’s deal for Rome-based A&P Consulting, which closed last week, were not disclosed.

Adam Famularo, erwin chief executive, said the company has been integrating its acquisitions to enter new markets and create a comprehensive “data governance” software platform for its more than 3,000 corporate customers.

Famularo, a former executive at Verizon and CA, a Manhattan software company formerly based in Islandia, said the data-modeling platform lets companies track interactions with customers, chronicle software architecture, and harvest and ensure uniformity of data.

North America accounts for 60 percent of erwin’s sales, he said. Financial services, healthcare and information services are the company’s biggest markets.

erwin’s previous acquisitions were two companies based in the United Kingdom, Corso Ltd. in September 2016 and Casewise Ltd. in December 2016.

erwin is owned by Parallax Capital Partners LLC., a Laguna Hills, California, private equity firm focused on software companies.

erwin moved from Tampa, Florida, to Melville in 2016, shortly after it was acquired by Parallax. It has almost 200 employees worldwide, including about 20 in Melville.

CA acquired erwin in 1999 as part of a $3.5 billion deal for Platinum Technology.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Brickhouse Brewery in Patchogue on Sept. 4, ‘Brew to Moo’ program lands $33G state grant
Daniel Charbonnier, 30, of Farmingville, was arrested after Cops: Man robbed Bloomingdale’s; 2 guards hurt
Dexter Bryant, 4, looks at photographs of the MLK Day events on Long Island
Bishop John Barres speaks during a Mass in Bishop celebrates LI’s civil rights history
Suffolk County police said they are investigating the Cops investigate body found in burned car
The .21-acre Ridge home, with taxes of $7,149, Home on Lake Panamoka for sale for $340,000
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE