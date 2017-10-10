eSchoolData, a Bohemia software maker whose products are used in more than 250 school districts, has been acquired by Atlanta-based IO Education.

Ann Savino, co-founder of eSchoolData and now vice president of student information systems solutions for IO Education, said the 23-person Long Island company would retain its name and seek to expand hiring.

Terms of the deal and revenue figures for the companies were not disclosed.

Savino said eSchoolData provides student management software used widely by school districts on Long Island as well as throughout New York State and Pennsylvania. By contrast, until the acquisition, IO Education did not “have a significant presence on Long Island,” said Eric Masters, IO Education’s chief marketing officer.

Savino said serious conversations between the companies began in the first quarter of 2017, and the deal for 15-year-old eSchoolData closed on June 30. A news release outlining the combination was issued in September.

IO Education, which is owned by Philadelphia private equity firm LLR Partners and had about 110 employees before the eSchoolData acquisition, provides sofware used in grades K-12 for data integration, analysis, assessment and professional growth.

Software from IO Education is used by almost 8,000 schools in 50 states, supporting instruction for more than 6 million students.