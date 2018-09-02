Eurozone unemployment down to 8.2 percent

LONDON — Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone fell to 8.2 percent in July — the lowest level since the most acute phase of the global financial crisis a decade ago.

The rate is now the lowest since November 2008, when unemployment was soaring in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, the most symbolic moment of the financial crisis. Unemployment hit a peak of 12.1 percent in 2013 when the crisis, at least for the eurozone, morphed into a government debt crisis largely centered on Greece.

Across the eurozone, there were 13.38 million people unemployed in July, down a monthly 73,000, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency.

Though the overall decline was widespread, there are still big disparities across the region. Some countries, such as Germany, are operating at what economists term full employment, with the jobless rate only 3.4 percent. Others such as Spain and Italy have double-digit unemployment rates.

Though the fall in unemployment in the past few years has been welcome, wages have shown the same sluggishness that they have in the United States, failing to pick up as much as they would normally be expected to during an economic recovery. The general rule of thumb is that as employment levels increase amid higher levels of growth, workers can win bigger pay awards from firms, who are hungrier to recruit new staff to meet the growing demand.

The European Central Bank, which sets interest rates for the countries that use the euro as their currency, wants wages to increase to help lift soft underlying levels of inflation. Despite a second-quarter surge in wages, that hasn’t happened — yet.

Separate figures Friday from Eurostat showed that underlying inflation remains fairly anemic despite a sizable 2.2 percent jump in wages during the second quarter.

In the year to August, the core rate, which strips out potentially volatile items such as food and energy, dipped to 1 percent from the previous month’s 1.1 percent.