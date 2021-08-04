TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Canceled by COVID again: New York Auto Show

Halldora Koenigsegg, Chief Operating Officer of Koenigsegg at

Halldora Koenigsegg, Chief Operating Officer of Koenigsegg at the New York International Auto Show 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center. The New York International Auto Show scheduled for August 2021 has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19 variants, according to the show's organizer. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

The heralded return of the New York International Auto Show scheduled for later this month has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 and the spreading Delta variant, according to the show’s organizer.

In a statement, the show's organizers at the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association noted that in the past days and weeks, "circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect." They cited the "growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant" and the "increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread."

The show, which would have been a $300 million economic boost to the New York region and the auto industry, had been canceled last year due to COVID-19 as well. Organizers say they hope to bring the event, which draws more than a million visitors, back next spring.

The cancellation marks a sharp turn from announcements as recently as last week, when the show was recast under "The Future Is Bright" banner. The convention was scheduled for Aug. 20 to 29.

In a joint announcement with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo earlier this year, the show had been relaunched and scheduled to operate as the 2021 "Reimagined New York International Auto Show," with a return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. It had planned to dedicate an entire floor to new electric vehicles, according to the joint announcement.

This year’s show had been scheduled with new COVID-19 protections. But recent increases in COVID-19 numbers statewide, and concerns about variants and slowing vaccinations, have heightened wariness about large indoor public events.

"At the onset of planning for the August show, we were increasingly excited at the prospect of hosting the event as the number of vaccinations in New York continued to climb and mask-wearing reduced the spread in the city," the organizers said. "All signs were positive, and the Show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story."

The show typically occupies more than a million square feet of space at the Javits Center, and can accommodate more than 1,000 vehicles on display. In addition to the floor devoted to electric vehicles, this year's show also was to feature five indoor track tests.

The show, launched in 1900, now generates over $300 million to the local economy, according to the show’s organizers, and nearly three-quarters of attendees identify themselves as intending to buy a vehicle in the next year.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

More news

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in his New York
Pressure mounting for Gov. Cuomo to resign
Nursing home residents wait on line to receive
Cuomo facing probes into COVID-19 in nursing homes, book deal
Meeting of the Smithtown school board in Smithtown
'Sensitive' videos on race, sex, to be restricted in Smithtown schools
The Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre
LI Catholics must return to Sunday Mass, diocese says
Work underway July 30 on a drainage project
Long Beach Road flooding 'a problem for 30 to 60 years'
In this image taken from video provided by
Marist poll: 59% of NYers say Cuomo should resign
Didn’t find what you were looking for?