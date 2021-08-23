Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium

When Ryan David bought three rental properties back in 2017, he expected the $1,000-a-month he was pocketing after expenses would be regular sources of income well into his retirement years.

But then the pandemic hit and federal and state authorities imposed moratoriums on evictions. The unpaid rent began to mount. Then, just when he thought the worst was over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new moratorium, lasting until Oct. 3. A federal judge this month dismissed a legal challenge to the order.

The latest moratorium "was the final gut punch," David said. " "I have now come up with a decision to sell and walk away."

$20B owed in back rent

Most evictions for unpaid rent have been halted since the early days of the pandemic and there are now more than 15 million people living in households that owe as much as $20 billion in back rent, according to the Aspen Institute.

A majority of single-family rental homeowners have been impacted, according to a survey from the National Rental Home Council, and 50% say they have tenants who have missed rent during the pandemic.

Smaller landlords with fewer than four units, who often don't have the financing of larger property owners, were hit especially hard, with as many as 58% having tenants behind on rent, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Landlords, big and small, are most angry about the moratoriums, which they consider illegal. Many believe some tenants could have paid rent. And of the $47 billion in federal rental assistance that was supposed to make landlords whole, only $3 billion had been distributed as of last month.

"Without rent, we’re out of business," said Gary Zaremba, who sold 40 of his properties in Ohio due to the moratorium and still has a quarter of his tenants in the remaining 100 buildings struggling to pay rent. He has helped some apply for rental assistance, he said.

"It’s like a restaurant that doesn’t have patrons," he said. "I don’t get the rent. I can’t pay my maintenance staff. I have to lay them off. I can't fix the buildings and keep them in good repair. So, that means they are going to get even worse off. I can’t pay my taxes."

Zaremba, who also owns a handful of properties in New York City, sold some of his single-family homes to individuals and some multifamily commercial apartment buildings to small investors.

Many landlords are saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in lost rent. They are maxing out credit cards or dipping into savings to pay property taxes, staff salaries, insurance, water bills and maintenance.

The decision to sell

In upstate New York, Michael Reid sold three of his houses to stem losses — after paying some delinquent tenants thousands of dollars to leave. Already out more than $100,000 in back rent on 13 of his 31 units and more than $20,000 in unpaid water bills, Reid took out a $90,000 home equity loan on his house so he could pay property taxes and other bills. Last week, he finally received $9,000 in federal rental assistance, which puts a small dent in his expenses.

"I’ve lost an incredible amount of money on top of the rent owed," said Reid, who also works as a mortgage loan officer, referring to his delinquent tenants in Binghamton and Endicott, New York. "Thank God, my day job pays pretty well."

Some owners are taking advantage of a red-hot housing market to sell their units to deep-pocketed investors willing to wait out the moratorium or to families who plan to live in them. Buyers are increasingly out-of-town investors or equity funds, who critics fear will renovate the properties and market them at much higher prices.

"A lot of landlords are disgusted. They are selling at losses. They are getting out, period," Reid said.