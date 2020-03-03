TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Expo geared to minority- and female-owned businesses set

Lynette Rowe and her brother, Alfredo Rowe, owners

Lynette Rowe and her brother, Alfredo Rowe, owners of 2 Points International of Westchester, network at the 2016 Regional Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise Opportunities EXPO at Stony Brook University.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Opportunities for local minority- and women-owned businesses to bid for work on state building projects is the focus of a March 20 event at Farmingdale State College.

The Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises Opportunities Expo will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the college’s Roosevelt Hall, according to Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.

Admission is free, but attendees should register at nwsdy.li/buildingexpo.

Among the contracting opportunities that will be discussed are construction of the third track on the Long Island Rail Road and Belmont Park Arena.

Similar expos were held on Long Island in 2016 and 2018.

Since coming to office in 2011, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he wants state agencies to increase the number of opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses to win state work. In the past fiscal year, 29.1% of state contracts went to MWBEs, or $2.9 billion. That’s up from less than 10% or under $100 million in 2010 when Gov. David A. Paterson was in office.

“I strongly encourage eligible businesses from across the state to attend these expos and learn more about how we can help them succeed,” Cuomo said.

