Business

2-day workshop on exports set for NYIT's Old Westbury campus

By James T. Madore
Export operations, regulatory guidelines and how to navigate export controls to sell products in foreign countries will be the subject of a workshop, starting April 16, officials said.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 17. It has been organized by the Long Island office of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service, National Institute for World Trade and NYIT.

The cost is $125 and includes instructional materials and meals. The workshop will be held at the de Seversky Mansion on NYIT’s Old Westbury campus.

More information is available from Marisel Trespalacios of the Commercial Service at marisel.trespalacios@trade.gov and 516-493-8150 or Diane Martin of Blue Tiger International consultants at dmartin@bluetigerintl.com and 516-768-9011.

