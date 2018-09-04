Event to focus on export opportunities for LI firms

Long Island businesses will hear about trade opportunities in six countries at an Oct. 18 workshop at the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College.

The free event, which runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., will include presentations from trade officials who work for New York State in Canada, China, Great Britain, Israel, Mexico and South Africa.

The officials also will meet one-on-one with some business owners. The event is being organized by Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.

Participants "will learn how to foster new export opportunities and grow their businesses into international markets, leading to new jobs and a strong economy back home," said Howard Zemsky, ESD president.

Slots for one-on-one meetings are limited. To register, go to esd.ny.gov/global-ny-tour.