A Queens-based distributor of high-fashion eyeglasses is planning to relocate to Long Island after purchasing a warehouse in Farmingdale for $2.73 million.

Creative Eye Glass Group LLC of Ridgewood will be moving into a 21,500-square-foot warehouse located at 200 Allen Blvd. within the next four months, said Michael Freedberg, who brokered the deal for both the buyer and seller, Connetquot West Healthcare Medical Supplies.

Executives at Creative Eye Glass Group could not be reached for comment.

“Queens is getting so expensive,” said Freedberg, president of Suffolk Industrial Properties LLC. “Whatever’s there for industrial is either being knocked down and turned into residential or the landlords are raising the rents.”

Creative Eye Glass Group, which previously rented space, “got put into the market” after they could not get a lease renewal.

Connetquot West Healthcare is currently operating at the property but will be relocating to another property on Long Island, Freedberg said. The company had to take the property off the market for a time as it searched for its own available rental space to relocate to, he said.

The property sale closed last month.