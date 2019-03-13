TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Business

Facebook, Instagram suffer outages

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Print

You can share this story on your wall ... or, well, maybe right now you can't.

Some Facebook and Instagram users on Wednesday afternoon reported having trouble posting, sharing posts, and chatting through Facebook's Messenger, so you and your friends are all on the same boat. 

The social networking sites appeared to be experiencing problems across many areas of the United States and Europe, as well as in some regions of Asia and South America, according to website monitor Downdetector.com 

Facebook said it is aware of outages on its platforms, including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around noon Wednesday in parts of the United States, including the East and West coasts, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance."

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 2:15 p.m., or which regions were affected.

With The Associated Press

Headshot

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A view from the Coast Guard response boat Sunken boat off LI monitored for pollution threat
A DMV test examiner is facing several felony Officials: DMV worker groped, stole from drivers
An artist's rendering of a proposed makeover for Northwell plans NYC hospital's $2.5B makeover
Voters cast their vote in the lobby of See details on March village elections
Babylon officials announced on Wednesday the closures and arrests 4 massage parlors shut down after investigation
HBO's broadcast operations, which originated out of Hauppauge, HBO to close LI facility, will eliminate or move 200 jobs