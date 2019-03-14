Facebook was still not working for millions of people on Thursday morning, with some of the most concentrated outages seen in New York, Boston, Toronto, and overseas, from London to Tokyo, a monitoring service said.

The social networking site's outage, which also hit Instagram and Messenger users, was one of Facebook's longest and deepest, experts said, depriving individuals from contacting one another and forcing businesses to seek workarounds.

The protracted service interruption is one of several high-profile problems afflicting the company, most notably concerns that its users' data was shared without their consent.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, had yet to update its billions of customers on Thursday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the company tweeted: "We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack." Twitter is a rival of Facebook.

The acronym DDoS stands for "Distributed Denial of Service," when hackers overwhelm a site.

Other areas still affected on Thursday morning, according to the monitoring service for developers, called Downdetector.com, included parts of the North America, from Vancouver to the Chicago area, to Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

The problems were pilloried on social media sites, including Twitter, and comments detailing complaints poured into Downdetector.com, though its graphs showed complaints had fallen markedly by 7 a.m.