TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Business

Facebook settles suits over discrimination in ads

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 11, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is settling five lawsuits alleging that its advertising systems enabled discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads.

That clears one big legal issue for the social network but leaves others, including government investigations in the United States and Europe over its data and privacy practices.

Plaintiffs in the cases include the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Fair Housing Alliance and others.

Facebook says it will overhaul ad targeting for housing, credit and employment ads so they can't be used to discriminate on the basis of race, gender, race and ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation and other legally protected categories in the United States.

The social media company is also paying about $5 million to cover legal fees and other costs.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Brett Houdek, president of Medford Taxpayers and Civic Planning board denies permit to build 7-Eleven
Mayary Santos of Roosevelt, 16, and others participate Wellness, mental health summit attracts about 250
Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol." LI 'American Idol' hopeful is going to Hollywood
Anthony D'Amico, Islip town public safety commissioner, attends Islip public safety department undergoes overhaul
The scene of Tuesday morning's fatal crash on Cops: One person killed in pickup-SUV crash
The scene of the fatal crash early Tuesday Cops: High-speed chase ends in death, 1 arrest