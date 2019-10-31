TODAY'S PAPER
LI manufacturing symposium on training, tax breaks, cybersecurity

By James T. Madore
Worker training programs, tax breaks, research partnerships and other available resources for Long Island factories are the subject of a Nov. 13 event at the Melville Marriott, officials said.

The 2nd Annual Long Island Manufacturers’ Symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

The event is being organized by the state Economic Development Council, which represents industrial development agencies in Albany, and Stony Brook University’s Manufacturing and Technology Resource Consortium.

There will be panel discussions on cybersecurity, IDAs, clean energy and business incubators, said council executive director Ryan Silva.

To register go to nwsdy.li/edc.

On Nov. 14, the development council will host a bootcamp for IDA employees and board members  about compliance with annual reporting requirements to the state and a new state law requiring IDA meetings to be broadcast vai the internet. Speakers will include representatives of the state comptroller's office and Authorities Budget Office, both of which regulate IDAs.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Melville Marriott. Tickets are $100 per person.

To register go to nwsdy.li/edc.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business.

