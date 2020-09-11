TODAY'S PAPER
Online seminar on setting up factory apprenticeship programs on LI

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Local manufacturers will learn how to establish a state-registered apprenticeship program to help meet their hiring needs at a free  virtual seminar on Thursday, officials said.

The event, which runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., will feature apprenticeship experts, educators, state Department of Labor officials and Lt. Gov. Kathleen Hochul.

To register go to: nwsdy.li/manuapp.

Apprenticeship programs at factories are just beginning on Long Island but are flourishing in other regions of New York State. The seminar is being organized by the manufacturers’ group Ignite Long Island, the Manufacturing Association of Central New York and the nonprofit Jobs For the Future, or JFF, in Boston.

Local factories that attend the seminar will receive a free six-month membership to Ignite Long Island, said the group’s executive director Patrick Boyle.

