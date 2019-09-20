Fairfield Properties, a Melville-based owner and developer of commercial real estate, has completed the approximately $40 million purchase of a town house community in Selden, the company announced Friday.

Westfield Green, a gated complex with 126 units across 13 buildings located at 495 Middle Country Rd. in Selden, was purchased by the new landlord earlier this month. The community has been renamed Fairfield Townhouses at Selden.

The original developers of the recently constructed $32 million rental complex received more than $6 million in tax breaks as part of a 15-year deal from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency in 2017. After one of the owners died, a request was made in May to transfer those benefits to a new owner, Fairfield Properties.

Officials with the company said the acquisition will fit “perfectly” into its geographic footprint of other properties it owns.

In March, Fairfield completed the $472.5 million portfolio purchase of seven apartment complexes across Long Island. That purchase, which included 1,496 units of multifamily housing throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, represented Fairfield’s largest single purchase in its history.

The Selden property features individual basements, attached garages, clubhouse, pool and putting green.