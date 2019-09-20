TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
Business

Fairfield Properties buys Westfield Green in Selden

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Fairfield Properties, a Melville-based owner and developer of commercial real estate, has completed the approximately $40 million purchase of a town house community in Selden, the company announced Friday.

Westfield Green, a gated complex with 126 units across 13 buildings located at 495 Middle Country Rd. in Selden, was purchased by the new landlord earlier this month. The community has been renamed Fairfield Townhouses at Selden.

The original developers of the recently constructed $32 million rental complex received more than $6 million in tax breaks as part of a 15-year deal from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency in 2017. After one of the owners died, a request was made in May to transfer those benefits to a new owner, Fairfield Properties. 

Officials with the company said the acquisition will fit “perfectly” into its geographic footprint of other properties it owns.

In March, Fairfield completed the $472.5 million portfolio purchase of seven apartment complexes across Long Island. That purchase, which included 1,496 units of multifamily housing throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, represented Fairfield’s largest single purchase in its history.

The Selden property features individual basements, attached garages, clubhouse, pool and putting green.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' Belmont arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search