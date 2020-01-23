Fairway files Chapter 11, plans to sell stores

Fairway Market has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and Thursday announced a plan to sell up to five stores, a day after the grocery chain disputed media claims that it planned to liquidate and close all 14 of its stores.

Manhattan-based Fairway Group Holdings Corp. on Thursday filed for relief under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to complete its strategic sale process.

Fairway has entered into a so-called "stalking horse" agreement to sell up to five of its New York City stores and a distribution center to Village Super Market Inc. for about $70 million. A stalking horse agreement represents an opening bid; other entities may offer higher prices for the assets.

Also, as part of the bankruptcy filing, Fairway “will execute a court-supervised sale process to continue to negotiate for the sale of its remaining store locations,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

“We would like to extend gratitude to our employees, vendors, distributors and customers for their support, dedication and loyalty over the years. … After careful consideration of all alternatives, we have concluded that a court-supervised sale process is the best way to meet our objectives of preserving as many jobs as possible, maximizing value for our stakeholders, and positioning Fairway for long term success under new ownership,” Abel Porter, Fairway’s chief executive officer, said in a statement Thursday.

Based in Springfield township, New Jersey, Village Super Market operates 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fairway was founded in 1933 and has 14 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, including two Long Island locations — in Plainview and Westbury.

The Plainview store opened in 2001 in Manetto Hill Plaza, said Jennifer Maisch, spokeswoman for Kimco Realty Corp., the New Hyde Park-based owner of the shopping center. At 55,162 square feet, Fairway Market is the largest tenant in Manetto Hill Plaza, according to Kimco’s website.

Fairway Market's Westbury store opened in Raceway Plaza in 2012 and occupies about 60,000 square feet, said Aaron Fleishaker, executive vice president of real estate for The Mattone Group, the Queens-based co-owner and manager of the shopping center.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Fairway planned to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is a liquidation bankruptcy. A Chapter 11 filing allows a company to reorganize.

Fairway denied the Post’s report Wednesday, saying “Fairway has been engaged in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value maximizing transaction that will provide for the ongoing operations of stores. Our lenders remain extremely supportive of our efforts.”

The filing lists 11 companies that have ownership interest in Fairway, with Brigade Capital Management, based in Manhattan, owning the largest share, 33.628 percent, followed by Goldman Sachs Special Situations Group in Manhattan, 29.946 percent; and FS KKR Capital Corp. in Philadelphia, 22.147 percent.