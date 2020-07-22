One of the two Fairway Markets on Long Island has closed after nearly 20 years in Plainview, following the parent company’s failure to find a buyer.

Manhattan-based Fairway Group Holdings Corp. operated 14 supermarkets in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

At that time, the company said it planned to sell up to five of its New York City stores and find buyers for the rest.

But no buyer could be found for the two Long Island stores — in Plainview and Westbury — or a store in Harlem, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing, or WARN, submitted to the New York State Department of Labor.

Under the WARN Act, certain employers must notify workers and the state in advance of mass layoffs or work site closings.

Fairway submitted its WARN on Jan. 24 but has amended it several times since then, most recently Friday.

The company declined to comment.

At the Plainview store, which was at 50 Manetto Hill Rd., 95 employees were affected by the closing, according to Fairway’s WARN.

The Fairway in Plainview opened in 2001 and occupied 55,162 square feet, making it the largest tenant in Manetto Hill Plaza before it closed.

Kimco Realty Corp., the New Hyde Park-based owner of the shopping center, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The Fairway in Westbury, at 1258 Corporate Dr., is slated to close between July 31 and Aug. 14, and 126 employees will be affected, according to the filing.

Fairway Market’s Westbury store opened in Raceway Plaza in 2012 and occupies about 60,000 square feet. The Mattone Group is the Queens-based co-owner and manager of the shopping center.

The Westbury location “continues to operate and be profitable, based on the debtor’s recent monthly operating reports,” said Mattone’s attorney, Phillip Khezri, of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, a law firm based in Roseland, New Jersey.

In March, Fairway announced that an auction resulted in winning bids from Village Supermarket Inc. for four Manhattan stores and a production and distribution center for about $76 million, Seven Seas Georgetowne LLC for a Brooklyn store for about $5 million and Amazon Retail LLC for the sales of two leases in New Jersey for $1.5 million.

Sales are now pending for nine Fairway stores in New York, according to the WARN.