TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
Business

FalconStor Software swings to a profit on restructuring

The company said the restructuring, which included bringing head count down to 83 employees, is expected to save about $10 million a year.

FalconStor Software in Melville.

FalconStor Software in Melville. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FalconStor Software Inc. said Tuesday that its restructuring effort paid off in the third quarter, as it swung to a profit from a loss a year earlier.

The Melville company’s stock gained 1 cent to 30 cents Tuesday afternoon, following the company’s earnings report after the market close on Monday.

Net income was $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, compared to a loss of $2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2016 quarter. Revenue fell 17 percent to $6.1 million from $7.3 million in the 2016 period.

The quarter “marks an important pivot point for FalconStor as the strategic restructuring launched earlier in 2017 and additional focus implemented during the quarter have produced a return to profitability,” FalconStor chief executive Todd Brooks said in a statement.

The company said the restructuring, which included bringing head count down to 83 employees, is expected to save about $10 million a year.

Last week, the company said that an affiliate of its largest shareholder, Hale Capital Partners LP, had agreed purchase up to $3 million of a proposed private placement of senior secured debt, warrants and preferred stock. FalconStor said it also had agreed to a short-term loan for $500,000 from Hale Capital.

Hale Capital is based in Manhattan. Hale’s chief executive, Martin Hale Jr., is a FalconStor director.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Police investigate at New South Road in Hicksville, LIRR: Train hits minivan, suspending service
Thomas Mancinelli, 58, of Seaford, was charged with Cops: Man drove while impaired by drugs
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, Sen. Chuck Schumer Schumer: Dangerous crossing on LI needs fix
Sardar Nasarullah, 62, was charged with using stolen DA: Insurance broker used stolen IDs in scam
Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto SEC charges ex town supervisor with securities fraud
Charlie Rose attends a benefit in Bellport, where Diocese rescinds award to Charlie Rose amid allegations
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE