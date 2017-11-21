FalconStor Software Inc. said Tuesday that its restructuring effort paid off in the third quarter, as it swung to a profit from a loss a year earlier.

The Melville company’s stock gained 1 cent to 30 cents Tuesday afternoon, following the company’s earnings report after the market close on Monday.

Net income was $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, compared to a loss of $2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2016 quarter. Revenue fell 17 percent to $6.1 million from $7.3 million in the 2016 period.

The quarter “marks an important pivot point for FalconStor as the strategic restructuring launched earlier in 2017 and additional focus implemented during the quarter have produced a return to profitability,” FalconStor chief executive Todd Brooks said in a statement.

The company said the restructuring, which included bringing head count down to 83 employees, is expected to save about $10 million a year.

Last week, the company said that an affiliate of its largest shareholder, Hale Capital Partners LP, had agreed purchase up to $3 million of a proposed private placement of senior secured debt, warrants and preferred stock. FalconStor said it also had agreed to a short-term loan for $500,000 from Hale Capital.

Hale Capital is based in Manhattan. Hale’s chief executive, Martin Hale Jr., is a FalconStor director.