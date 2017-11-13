The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun conducting the nationwide census of farms and ranches that takes place every five years.

Questionnaires for the 2017 Census of Agriculture are being sent out via postal mail through December, and responses are due by Feb. 5.

Information on individual businesses is kept confidential under federal law.

The census covers all businesses that sold or would have sold at least $1,000 worth of agricultural products this year.

“The census results directly influence funding for research, marketing, services and valuable programs for our industry,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “With accurate information, we can also track trends, identify strengths and areas of need to help our industry grow and boost New York’s economy.”

The last census was conducted in 2012. Farmers and ranchers can submit their answers online at bit.ly/2hqkZyD.

More information is available weekdays by calling 800-727-9540.