This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Business

U.S. Agriculture Census begins; results can help track NY trends

Steph Gaylor of Invincible Summer Farms in Southold

Steph Gaylor of Invincible Summer Farms in Southold harvests crops on Sept. 30, 2012. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun conducting the nationwide census of farms and ranches that takes place every five years.

Questionnaires for the 2017 Census of Agriculture are being sent out via postal mail through December, and responses are due by Feb. 5.

Information on individual businesses is kept confidential under federal law.

The census covers all businesses that sold or would have sold at least $1,000 worth of agricultural products this year.

“The census results directly influence funding for research, marketing, services and valuable programs for our industry,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “With accurate information, we can also track trends, identify strengths and areas of need to help our industry grow and boost New York’s economy.”

The last census was conducted in 2012. Farmers and ranchers can submit their answers online at bit.ly/2hqkZyD.

More information is available weekdays by calling 800-727-9540.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Students at strike-affected South Side Middle School in School bus strike enters second week
The Tribunes perform during The Senior Idol contest A capella group takes state senior Idol contest
People rally in front of Rep. Peter King's Multi-faith marchers call for DACA support
Police said Keisha Payton, 24, is charged with Cops: 1 arrested after jewelery store robbery
Former News 12 Long Island anchor Drew Scott Town creates 27-member task force to fight opioid crisis
Rose Cucci Police: Woman, 87, who went missing is found
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE