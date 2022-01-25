The state panel considering whether to make it easier for farm workers to earn overtime has added a Friday public hearing at 2 p.m., officials said.

The Farm Laborers Wage Board announced last week it will hold a fourth hearing to accommodate dozens of people who haven’t been able to participate in the previous three hearings. The announcement came after the four-hour hearing on Jan. 20.

The three-member panel is weighing whether to lower the threshold for when farm employees must be paid time and a half from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

More information may be found at dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board-hearings.