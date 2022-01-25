TODAY'S PAPER
OT for farm workers is the subject of a public hearing on Friday

A fourth public hearing has been set before

A fourth public hearing has been set before a state wage board makes its decision on farm worker overtime pay.  Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By James T. Madore
The state panel considering whether to make it easier for farm workers to earn overtime has added a Friday public hearing at 2 p.m., officials said.

The Farm Laborers Wage Board announced last week it will hold a fourth hearing to accommodate dozens of people who haven’t been able to participate in the previous three hearings. The announcement came after the four-hour hearing on Jan. 20.

The three-member panel is weighing whether to lower the threshold for when farm employees must be paid time and a half from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

More information may be found at dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board-hearings.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

