Farmingdale Lanes is closing its doors on Wednesday, with owners explaining that having to limit the number of customers due to the pandemic was one of the reasons for this "difficult decision."

All of the workers, the owners said in a statement on the popular bowling spot's website, have accepted jobs at three other Maple Family Centers locations in Coram, Rockville Centre and Queens.

"We fought hard to get bowling centers open throughout the state, but having limited occupancy in addition to other government mandates for many months played its part in us making this difficult decision," the statement said.

The alley will remain open until the end of business on Wednesday. Owners were not immediately available for further comment.

Customers with questions, including about retrieving items stored in lockers, should call 631-249-4300 or visit the Farmingdale Lanes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day through August 27, the owners said in the statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.