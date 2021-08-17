TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Farmingdale Lanes will close on Wednesday

Bowling at Farmingdale Lanes in Jan. 2020, before

Bowling at Farmingdale Lanes in Jan. 2020, before the pandemic. Credit: James Escher

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Farmingdale Lanes is closing its doors on Wednesday, with owners explaining that having to limit the number of customers due to the pandemic was one of the reasons for this "difficult decision."

All of the workers, the owners said in a statement on the popular bowling spot's website, have accepted jobs at three other Maple Family Centers locations in Coram, Rockville Centre and Queens.

"We fought hard to get bowling centers open throughout the state, but having limited occupancy in addition to other government mandates for many months played its part in us making this difficult decision," the statement said.

The alley will remain open until the end of business on Wednesday. Owners were not immediately available for further comment.

Customers with questions, including about retrieving items stored in lockers, should call 631-249-4300 or visit the Farmingdale Lanes from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day through August 27, the owners said in the statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Dr. Adhi Sharma will be the first physician
LI hospital's COVID-19 'quarterback' gets top job
Pikes Beach in Westhampton Dunes is closed to
Sharks close several Suffolk beaches to swimmers
Devesh Samtani, 18, of Hong Kong, was in
Teen's death ends NYC dream for him and his family
James Theinert, of Shelter Island, in 2010 after
LI Gold Star parents: Disgust over Afghanistan collapse
Rescuers helpeds three kayakers to safety Monday after
Cops: Two kayaks capsize, 3 boaters rescued
All health care workers in New York will
Cuomo: All NY health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?