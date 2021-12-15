TODAY'S PAPER
Vote on farmworkers' OT deferred; NY wage board will hold hearings instead

Farm workers tend to hydrangeas at Kurt Weiss

Farm workers tend to hydrangeas at Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc. in Central Moriches. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The state panel charged with deciding whether to make it easier for farmworkers to earn overtime pay will hold three public hearings next year, officials said Wednesday.

The Farm Laborers Wage Board was facing a Wednesday deadline to meet by order of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But instead she announced on a series of public hearings, starting Jan. 4.

Reardon said she would "reconvene a wage board to hold virtual public hearings to hear testimony to consider the existing overtime work threshold for farm laborers and the extent to which the overtime work threshold may be lowered in New York State."

Farm employees began to be paid time-and-a-half after 60 hours of work per week on Jan. 1, 2020. Last year, the wage board deliberated about lowering the threshold to 40 hours per week but postponed a decision due to the coronavirus-induced recession.

The first public hearing will be Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m., the second hearing will be Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. and the timing of third was to be announced this week, a department spokesman said.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

