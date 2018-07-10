TODAY'S PAPER
States seeking info on fast food 'no-poach' agreements

Critics say deals limit ability of low-wage workers to seek promotions, earn better living.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey at the Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention in Worcester, Mass., on June 1. Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading a coalition of 11 Democratic state attorneys general seeking information about "no-poach" agreements meant to block employees from leaving one fast food franchise to work for another franchise in the same chain.

Healey says Monday the agreements limit the ability of low-wage workers to seek promotions and earn a better living.

The attorneys general say 80 percent of fast food franchisors have no-poach agreements.

The attorneys general have sent a letter to Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Wendy's seeking copies of franchise agreements by Aug. 6.

The attorneys general are from California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

