Long Island’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in February, the lowest for that month since 2001, preliminary state data released Tuesday show.

The rate declined from a year-earlier 4.8 percent, according to Labor Department data.

The decline comes after the Labor Department last week reported a pickup in employment growth in February, when the local economy was expanding at an annual rate of 9,400 jobs. That topped January's year-over-year increase of 8,400 jobs. Both those months represented a turnaround from the last five months of 2018, when department revisions revealed that the local employment market was losing jobs. Those data are based on a sample survey of Long Island businesses.

Tuesday's numbers are drawn from a census survey of Long Island residents, regardless of where they work.

The number of unemployed residents fell by 14,700 to a total of 55,000 in February, the lowest for the month since 2001. The number of residents with jobs grew by 26,000 to 1.42 million, a high for the month.

The Labor Department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations. The Island's jobless rate compares with 4.4 percent for the state and 4.1 percent for the nation, on the same seasonally unadjusted basis.

Across the Island, Rockville Centre had the lowest jobless rate, 3 percent. Southampton and Riverhead tied for the highest -- 5.6 percent.