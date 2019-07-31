TODAY'S PAPER
Fed cuts key interest rate for first time since 2008

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 10. Photo Credit: AP / Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is cutting its key interest rate for the first time in more than a decade to try to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate — which affects many loans for households and businesses — by a quarter-point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. It's the first rate cut since December 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015.

The economy is far healthier now despite risks to what's become the longest expansion on record.

The Fed repeats a pledge to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," wording that markets have seen as a signal for possible future rate cuts.

