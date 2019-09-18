TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Business

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate again

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on July 31. Photo Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is cutting rates for a second time this year while saying it's prepared to continue doing what it deems necessary to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.

The Fed's move will reduce its benchmark rate by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%. The Fed's key rate influences many consumer and business loans.

The economy appears durable in its 11th year of growth, with a still-solid job market and steady consumer spending. But the Fed is trying to combat threats including uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade war with China, slower global growth and a slump in American manufacturing. The Fed notes in its statement that "business fixed investment and exports have weakened."

Still, the Fed's move will likely displease Trump, who has attacked the Fed and insisted that it slash rates more aggressively.

The Fed's action was approved on a 7-3 vote, with two officials arguing to keep rates unchanged and 1 arguing for a bigger half-point cut. It was the largest number of Fed dissents in three years.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Hempstead employee Jeff Kruska doubles as a DJ The DJ behind the music played at Hempstead Town Hall
Nassau County police have assigned officers to Oceanside Police at Oceanside HS after stabbing, threat
Actor Hugh Jackman, left, plays disgraced Roslyn schools Report: HBO buys Roslyn school-scandal drama
A view of an invasive bamboo shoot in Planting bamboo would be banned under proposed law
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Cops looking for reckless ATV, dirt bike riders
Melt Shop, at Smith Haven and Roosevelt Field Comfort food spot opens at Smith Haven Mall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search