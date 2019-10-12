TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Business

What the Fed's quarter-point interest rate cut means to consumers

Don't allow your saving strategy to be buffeted

Don't allow your saving strategy to be buffeted by modest fluctuations at the highest macroeconomic levels, experts say. Photo Credit: Getty Images/spxChrome

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Print

The Federal Reserve’s recent quarter-point interest rate cut was met with cheers for debtors and jeers from savers. The reduction was the second this year, after 11 years of no cuts.

When markets move, it’s easy to have a knee-jerk reaction. That’s a setup for mistakes. With rates expected to dip again, be mindful of what not to do.

Don’t load up on debt

While it may be tempting to take advantage of lower rates by borrowing more, at some point rates will rise again -- and so will your interest payments, warns Gregory Leo, chief investment officer at IDB Bank in Manhattan.

Don’t stop saving

When interest rates go down, you can feel less incentivized to save money. “But having money in the bank has benefits that go well beyond a 1% or 2% return. It’s an emergency cushion in a pinch — which can keep you out of credit card or other debt — and a way to reach your financial goals. Your savings rate shouldn’t drop when your interest rate does,” says Arielle O'Shea, investing and retirement specialist at NerdWallet.com.

Don’t chase yields

As rates decline, it’s easy to think it’s a good time to look for higher yielding investments. Not so fast. Says Leo, “Often these higher yielding alternatives contain higher risk.”

Don’t make dramatic moves

Keep your short and long-term financial goals in mind. Says Robb Granado, chief operating officer of CommonBond.com, a financial technology company, says, “The fundamentals of sound financial management don't change too much with modest fluctuations at the highest macroeconomic levels.”

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search